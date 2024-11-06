Childhood vaccines were originally developed to protect young children from virulent, sometimes lethal, diseases.

According to mainstream medicine, “Vaccines have played a crucial role in reducing the burden of infectious diseases.”

“A May study in the Lancet estimated that vaccines against 14 common pathogens have saved 154 million lives over the past five decades—at a rate of six lives every minute,” asserts Tara Haelle in a Scientific American article published this week called “The Staggering Success of Vaccines.”

At the same time, even the most diehard vaccine supporters found themselves ill at ease during COVID when they learned that unvaccinated children were being barred from public life and vaccine-hesitant people had to be bribed to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a rally I attended in support of healthcare workers who wanted vaccine choice, I stood with a group of doctors. I was holding a sign that read “Doctors AGAINST Forced Vaccination.”

An older man came up to me with angry tears in his eyes.

He pulled down his shirt to show me the massive scar on his chest from open-heart surgery.

“My cardiologist said I had to get it or he’d kick me out of his practice,” he cried. “I wish I hadn’t. I’ve been sick as a dog ever since.”

Forced vaccination a red flag

The worldwide push to vaccinate every human on the planet with a highly experimental new vaccine technology connected to an array of poor health outcomes (including but not limited to life-devastating tinnitus, myocarditis, turbo cancer, vulvar aphthous ulcers, and Antiphospholipid syndrome) gave many thinking people pause.

These newcomers to the vaccine safety conversation started to wonder—sometimes aloud to their friends and family, sometimes to the public via social media, and sometimes, even, in the peer-reviewed scientific literature—if the COVID-19 vaccines were as safe, effective, and necessary as they had been programmed to believe.

Michelle Mamby’s husband, a medical doctor, died four days after getting a COVID-19 booster.

“I did everything I could to try and talk him out of it,” Michelle wrote on Facebook.

“Watched him decline with each injection. Once he realized what was happening, it was too late. Now, myself and our children have to live without him. We’re in hell.”

As a reader named Beth put it to me: “Yes, the best thing to happen in all this covid nonsense is that many of us have learned more about the vaccine industry. I'm a nurse, and won't get another.”

It’s hard to change open your mind

I was fully vaccinated as a child. And when I got a job working on the literacy component of a child survival campaign for Africare/Niger as a young adult, I had another round of vaccines.

I’ve been vaccinated against illnesses many Americans have never heard of, including yellow fever.

I rolled up my sleeve or stuck out my tongue (I had the oral polio vaccine several times) with gratitude.

But one day, a few years after I returned from Niger, I was walking down the street when the headline on the front page of the Boston Herald caught my eye.

The article was accompanied by a photograph of a months-old baby who had died right after getting a round of childhood vaccines.

His parents wanted to know if there was a connection between their son’s sudden death and his well-baby visit.

Instead of getting answers, they were getting stonewalled.

I didn’t have change to buy the paper. So I knelt by the vending machine and read as much of the article as I could. My heart pounded as I imagined the agony those parents must have been feeling.

Still, it would take several more years, hundreds of hours of researching, and dozens of conversations with parents who had witnessed their children become vaccine-injured right before their eyes before I would fully understand that vaccines might not be the miracle the multi-billion-dollar Pharmaceutical companies, medical doctors with a vested financial interest in giving as many vaccines as possible, and the mainstream media make them out to be.

Vaccine safety matters

Whether you believe all vaccines are right for all people at all times (and Big Pharma is altruistic in its promotion of this life-saving intervention) or you will never accept a vaccine for yourself or your children for any reason until the end of time, I think we can all agree that vaccine safety matters.

So, no matter what side of this debate you fall on, the growing body of scientific research that shows that our current childhood vaccination schedule is not safe, especially for infants, should be of concern.

The scientific literature, clinical data from doctors, and lived experience all suggest that we’re giving too many vaccines too soon, and seeing devastating results among our children because of it.

No one fully understands why, though it seems increasingly clear that the synergistic effect of exposure to toxins like aluminum (one of the most problematic ingredients in many of the vaccines) and acetaminophen (which parents are told to give before and after a round of vaccines) may be largely to blame.

The vaccine industry’s dirty little secret

We also know that some vaccines contain glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, and one of the most toxic chemicals on the planet.

There have been several successful lawsuits against Monsanto, a behemoth company that manufactures Round-up. As of October 2024, Monsanto has settled nearly 100,000 lawsuits, paying approximately $11 billion to plaintiffs (and their lawyers) who have gotten cancer due to exposure to this toxin, according to one law firm.

Yet we are still injecting glyphosate into our tiny babies’ bodies by way of glyphosate-contaminated vaccines?

The FDA has known since August 2016 that childhood vaccines contain measurable amounts of cancer-causing glyphosate.

Yet instead of working tirelessly to get all the glyphosate out of vaccines and make vaccines safer, the FDA and CDC spend millions of dollars on propaganda campaigns to encourage, shame, or scare new parents into vaccinating their children.

Vaccine safety concerns are a major reason why Donald Trump is now our 47th president

We’ve all seen that there has been a massive exodus of Democrats from the Democratic Party.

Many of us left because we were fed up with the holier-than-thou, we-shall-school-you-idiots attitude evinced by both Democratic government officials and our so-called left-leaning family and “friends.”

You know the kind of friends I’m talking about.

The ones who pride themselves on being “tolerant” and who, smiling all the while, tell you “you aren’t welcome” to enter their home because you chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine or explain in a condescending voice that they are ready to cancel your 40-year friendship in the garbage if you don’t support their view of __________ [⬅️ fill in the blank with the short-sighted opinion du jour].

Many who chose not to vote Democrat this election did so because they were just so tired of the Democratic-led initiative to censor freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

(Just last week I was censored from LinkedIn for sharing a link to a thoroughly referenced plain English science article about Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome. Before LinkedIn took down the post, several commentators hurled insults at me and bragged that they would report the post.)

But perhaps the biggest reason for the mass exodus, at least among my acquaintances, friends, and followers, was a concern about over-vaccination and vaccine safety.

Many of the people I spend time with, including many of the young adults in my life, were excited to vote for Bobby Kennedy.

Kennedy promised to make America healthy again, green our vaccines, and protect medical freedom.

He has also been an outspoken champion of freedom of the press, getting toxic chemicals out of the environment, and helping the working poor.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the vilification he received at the hands of the mainstream left-leaning media was (and continues to be) enough to make anyone want to support him.

So when RFK, Jr. announced that he was throwing in the towel and endorsing Trump, and that Trump would in turn put him in charge of our nation’s public health, people who have been concerned about vaccine safety for decades rejoiced.

In fact, Bobby Kennedy’s commitment to freedom of medical choice and vaccine safety may be THE reason Trump won the White House.

Many were already planning to vote for Trump because Trump has stated publicly that he is anti-vaccine mandates. Others decided to hold their nose and vote for him as a way of voting for RFK, Jr.

In his first speech after winning the White House, Donald J. Trump mentioned Kennedy by name.

The crowd responded by chanting “BOBBY! BOBBY! BOBBY!”

Poison is not partisan

The mainstream media and so-called lefties need to stop being “woke” and start being aware: safe vaccination and vaccine safety are not partisan issues.

As Moms Across America put it in a social media post, “Poison is not partisan.”

Some are celebrating Trump. Others are sobbing in their soup. But if there’s one thing I think we should all be able to agree on, it’s the need for safe vaccines.

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and the author/editor of eight books. A Boston native and graduate of Cornell University, she has worked on a child survival campaign in Niger, West Africa, championed an end to child bondage in Pakistan on prime-time television in Paris, France, and taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner city Atlanta, Georgia. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine. A voice for the voiceless, she writes about children have been injured by vaccines, doctors wrongly persecuted for championing medical freedom, and parents harmed by government overreach, among many other topics. Support her so she can support you by becoming a paid subscriber to Vibrant Life.

