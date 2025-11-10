The author’s son in front of the leaning tower of Pisa. Photo used with permission.

A centenarian is someone who lives to a hundred.

A supercentenarian is someone who lives to 110 or beyond.

While the life expectancy in America continues to fall, Italy’s statistics are a lot more heartening.

In fact, Italy has double the number of people living to or over 100 than it did in 2009.

More than 2,000 Italians reached their 100th birthdays this year.

Over 23,500 centenarians live in Italy today

According to the most recent statistics from Istat, Italy’s national statistics agency, there are currently 23,548 residents in Italy who are 100-years-old or older.

Istat reports that Italy has more than doubled the number of centenarians than it had in 2009.



France, Greece, and Italy have the highest ratio of centenarians per capita in Europe, according to a British report released last month.

Italy is a country of only 59 million people.

In contrast, America has approximately 100,000 centenarians in a population of 320 million people.

Spry seniors

Living a long life is one thing. Living well as an older adult, which in my mind includes enjoying good health, close social connections, and meaningful pursuits, is another.

As a recent article in The Guardian recently asserted, Italians who are in their golden years tend to be spry.

Anna Possi turns 101 in six days, on 16 November. “She still works in her bar in a town overlooking Lake Maggiore,” The Guardian reports, “making her Italy’s oldest barista. She has no plans to retire. She told a journalist her plan is to “keep going so long as my health permits.”

Luciano Gulmini, who lives in northern Italy, was happy to pass his driver’s license re-test at age 100.

“We always liked to travel, to meet people. We always travel at least one month a year,” Gulmini told another journalist.

Gulmini still drives the car that he bought over 30 years ago, a Lancia Ypsilon. He told the reporter last year that he uses it to drive his wife, 96, to the beach.

The oldest of the old

Lucia Laura “Laurina” Sangenito lives in southwestern Italy—in Campania.

Sangenito will celebrate her 115th birthday in less than two weeks.

When she does, on November 22, Sangenito will be the oldest woman alive in Italy and the third oldest in Europe, after Surrey-resident Ethel Caterham, age 116, and a French woman named Marie-Rose Tessier. Tessier turned 115 this past May.

Is there a secret to Italian longevity?

As Dan Buettner, a longevity researcher who worked for years for National Geographic and has authored several outstanding books about longevity, has explained, longevity research is notoriously complicated.

Figuring out the ingredients in the secret sauce of living a long life is difficult.

Each of us humans has a unique fingerprint and personality, so it stands to reason that one person’s good health may be a result of something very different than another’s.

It’s also possible that researchers aren’t asking the right questions, that they are prejudiced by their own preconceptions, and that they take the answers they receive from older adults at face value when they should be diving deeper.

I’d like to see a study of centenarians and supercentenarians done that focuses on prenatal and postnatal exposures. The study I envision (and perhaps one already exists that I am not aware of) would investigate if and for how long a centenarian was breastfed; as well as details about the mother and father’s diet, lifestyle, and social connections; toxic exposure in utero and during the first year of life; the birth process itself (was it vaginal? Abdominal? Quick? Lengthy? etc.); circumcision status for male centenarians; as well as exposure to childhood and adult illnesses and illness-induced fevers versus vaccines.

This kind of study could help us amass data about all sorts of longevity considerations, including whether breastfeeding—which we know is protective against infant mortality, obesity, and brain dysfunction—plays a role in longevity; the importance (or lack thereof) of vaginal birth; and whether an increased body burden is associated with a shorter life span.

That said, researchers have identified several aspects of Italian life—specifically in Sardinia (which appears to be one of the places worldwide that has the longest-lived men in the world, even though women outlive men across the globe) that contribute to longevity that are shared by other places where people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

Here are 6 main ingredients of that Italian longevity secret sauce: