Vibrant Life

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Ms Smith's avatar
Ms Smith
13h

So many lives disrupted and destroyed. Of course, IMO, that was the intention.

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Beth's avatar
Beth
13h

Another life destroyed by a completely unreasonable and unnecessary public health response. It's so hard to hear of these harms which continue still.

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2 replies by Jennifer Margulis and others
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