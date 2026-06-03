By Dan McDunn

Special to Vibrant Life

I always shower at night. I do this because I’m a general contractor, and even though I’m 51 years old now and mostly working in a supervisory capacity, I still end most workdays covered in sawdust and bits of drywall.

In early spring of 2023, I’d just finished showering when the phone rang. Towel around my waist, I grabbed my phone off the counter and looked at the screen.

“Why is Montay calling me at 10:03 at night?” I called to my wife from the bathroom.

Montay, a single black father whose son was the same age as our middle boy, had once been a huge part of our lives.

Every morning he was on the playground dropping off Montay Jr. at Washington Elementary School in Berkeley.

I was always there too, dropping off our three boys.

Most of my work days began with a big hug from Montay and a few minutes of conversation before we went our separate ways—me off to build things, Montay often staying behind to support his son and, really, countless other students.

A huge heart and a giant smile

Montay had a huge heart and a giant smile. He knew every parent, every teacher, and every kid. He served as a surrogate father for many Washington Elementary students who were being raised by their moms and grandmothers.

To make a living, Montay ran after-school programs and camps on teacher in-service days, holidays, and over the summer.

These were ragtag camps designed for maximum fun and affordability for everyone. Every day was different. Under Montay’s supervision, the kids might stay and play for hours at an urban park, 1980s style, or go on a spontaneous outing by foot, or take public transportation to discover a new place. One time they went to Six Flags.

My boys attended nearly every camp Montay ran for half a decade.

We’d drop the boys off at the park, exchange a big hug and a little conversation with Montay, and then leave—always a little nervous about whether the group would make it home from whatever loosely planned adventure awaited them.

In an attempt to engineer equity—mixing up race, income, and educational status of the parents—Berkeley public school students are assigned to schools in other neighborhoods.

After elementary school, Montay Jr. ended up at a different middle school than our sons.

Middle school reshuffles friendships.

Though Montay Jr.’s new school was farther from his house and closer to ours, with the new school affiliation, the boys drifted apart and we stopped seeing Montay Sr. on a regular basis.

In crisis

In 2022, I was shocked to receive a GoFundMe email about Montay Sr.

Montay had been found unconscious and severely dehydrated in his car and was recovering in the hospital.

I donated to his campaign to help him pay his medical bills, buy groceries, and get back on his feet, and called him several times that summer.

He never called me back.

That Thanksgiving, I ran into him at the grocery store.

Montay looked terrible—bloated and downcast. He had no sparkle in his eyes. He didn’t smile.

I gave him an enormous hug.

I asked about his health and he brushed off the question.

Still, I made sure he had my number, told him I loved him, and that he could call me anytime, for any reason.

Six months or so later, at 10:03 p.m., I finally heard from my friend.

“Montay!” I said when I answered the phone. “Great to hear from you. What’s happening?”

The story he gave me—one I didn’t believe—was that he was stranded without his wallet and needed cash to get home. It was obvious he was intoxicated. He asked if I could send him $50 via ApplePay.

I’m a total Luddite and didn’t even have Apple Pay. But I loved Montay. Even knowing he was lying, I figured out how to use ApplePay and sent him the money.

I sent it on one condition: he had to meet me for lunch the next day.

He agreed.

Isolation, despair, and drugs

We met at Saul’s Deli. Over Reuben sandwiches, Montay unburdened himself. He talked about COVID—how, given his work with kids, the shutdowns brought extreme isolation.

His camps had always been cash-based, so there was no PPP money available for his business.

Isolation led to despair, despair to loss of identity, and eventually to drugs, alcohol, and estrangement from his son.

And that’s how he ended up calling me after years of silence, asking for digital cash at 10:03 p.m.

I was openly skeptical of lockdowns and school closures from the beginning, a position that cost me friendships and social standing in Berkeley.

But it also meant that when Montay described what the previous three years had done to him, I recognized that his struggles were part of the collateral damage caused by irrational and misguided public health policies purportedly implemented to “keep people safe” and “save lives.”

Healing at a Christian men’s retreat

That weekend, my men’s group at church was holding a retreat. I invited Montay to join us. Surprisingly, he said yes. My son Charlie was attending as well. Montay drove himself and Charlie in our van.

That weekend changed me.

Montay was restored to himself.

He played basketball for hours, nearly won the horseshoe tournament, and shared his story of isolation and despair with us. He went on stage during worship and had men praying over him.

He kept saying, “This is exactly what I needed.”

When the men’s pastor gave him a sweatshirt from the retreat, Montay broke down in tears.

I’ve never seen anything quite so powerful as what I saw that weekend. Christian men lifting up a profoundly broken man with love and compassion and a willingness to listen and to pray.

I felt sure I was witnessing a miracle that would turn Montay back into the joyful spirit that I knew him to be.

As the weekend wound down, Montay asked if he could borrow the van. His truck was acting up, he said.

“Of course,” I answered without hesitation.

For a few weeks, things were beautiful. Montay came to church. He joined my men’s group.

Then communication stopped. Weeks went by. He still had our van but I didn’t hear a word from him.

The last time I saw Montay

Eventually, he called. He was in West Oakland. The van was undriveable, he said. When I arrived, I found Montay and a completely totaled vehicle. He’d been living in it. It reeked of alcohol and human suffering.

We waited for AAA and talked about the demons he was fighting.

I offered to take him to John George Psychiatric Hospital.

He agreed—then panicked and changed his mind.

I offered to take him to our home. He agreed. Then changed his mind again.

He asked to go to his mother’s house. I drove him there and gave him all the cash in my wallet.

That was the last time I saw Montay.

He called a few more times asking for money. I refused to give him money but offered to buy him lunch, take him to church, give him rides to wherever he needed to go—anything else. He declined. The next time I called, a robotic voice announced that the number had been disconnected.

I never heard from Montay again.

Later that summer, I learned he had died. I don’t know how, and I don’t want to.

At the memorial, I thought about saying what I believed—that fear, compliance, and moral cowardice destroyed a man I loved. I was prepared to confront the room.

But when the time came, I didn’t have it in me.

Instead, I spoke about the retreat. About seeing Montay whole again, playing basketball under the redwoods.

About his smile.

About his love for kids.

About men praying over him.

I shared a photo I’d taken of him with one of our pastors and another dear friend of mine—arms around each other, heads bowed.

I pray Montay was repenting and turning to the Lord in those moments. I pray he’s in heaven now, playing basketball, lighting up every room he enters. And I pray I’ll see him again.

My friend’s life was built on presence, purpose, and belonging.

The COVID lockdowns, school closures, forced vaccination, and isolation took all of that away from him.

These public policies didn’t keep us safe, didn’t make us healthier, and didn’t stop the spread of COVID-19. They deprived Montay—and countless others—of his livelihood and destroyed his life.

Leave a comment

Related posts:

RIP Tyler Edwards. He Just Wanted to Hug His Grandma

Two Years Ago Today Lauren Died

Parents in Berkeley Say Their Unvaccinated Kids Have Become Pariahs