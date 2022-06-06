What A Stranger At The Park This Morning Taught Me About Despair
If you're feeling depressed, you're not alone
“Can you help me? It’s too loose!”
I was just parking my bike beside my 12-year-old daughter’s at the tennis court this morning and an older lady came wobbling towards us, also on a bicycle.
Nothing on her Trek needed tightening. It turned out that she didn’t know how to shift the gears and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.