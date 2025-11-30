When I first found out I had ocular melanoma, I called my friend Jane. Fifteen years ago Jane’s mom was told to get her affairs in order. She had cancer the size of a basketball that had invaded four of her organs.

Her doctors told her it was “incurable” and “untreatable” and that at best she had only a few months to live.

Not on her daughter’s watch.

Jane helped her mom find an oncologist who embraced natural remedies to treat cancer. Jane’s father drove his wife three times a week for treatments, which included IV mistletoe and drinking 18 cubes of organic wheat grass juice every day. Despite the allopathic insistence that her mom would die and die swiftly, the tumor started to shrink. First to the size of a grapefruit. Then a lemon. Then a golf ball. And then it was gone.

Jane’s mom was 60 years old at the time. Now, at age 75, she remains cancer free.

If anyone could give me good advice, I figured it was Jane. I was walking along the bike path when I called her, walking off my worry, fear, turmoil, and fatigue.

“You’re not going to stop living your life,” Jane insisted. “You have cancer but you’re still alive.”

This may have been the best advice anyone has ever given me.

As I’ve written about before, we all have an expiration date. None of us knows exactly when that will be.

In the meantime, it feels important to me to embrace life, move as many mountains as I can, and be as creative and kind and thoughtful as I can—to myself and to all living creatures.* (*<==with apologies to the rabbit I ate in a stew yesterday for the sake of having a new experience of sampling a regional cuisine.)

It’s also very hard advice to follow. It’s exhausting to have cancer. For me anyway. I never know how I’ll feel. For the most part I act normal. And people are often surprised to see me vertical.

There are days, though, when all I can do is rest. I have a lot of pain in my liver, which is where many of my unwanted friends are doing the cha-cha. The pain is intermittent. Sometimes it’s accompanied by colitis in my ascending colon and painful bowel movements. Sometimes I feel fine. That was likely TMI. All I can tell you is that stage 4 metastatic melanoma Is. Not. Fun.

“Only cancer patients understand how important it is to do what you’re doing right now,” my dear friend who’s still in his thirties and dealing with a supposedly terminal cancer diagnosis, texted me the other day.

“If there was an emoji that could include a laugh and a cry face at the same time I would send it.”

Thanksgiving was rapidly approaching. I was not invited to any family gathering—the family rifts that started during COVID (which I singlehandedly caused, in case you were wondering) have yet to be repaired—and I didn’t have the energy to cook or host a meal. (I don’t have a lot of energy for cooking or entertaining these days.) My husband wasn’t interested in making Thanksgiving happen, so he decided to go spend the holiday with my relatives. Our son was off in Italy. Our youngest daughter wanted to stay home.

For about five seconds I felt sorry for myself.

Then I channeled my inner Mary Oliver and bought a ticket to Italy to be with my boy, do some work with an Italian-American friend and colleague who I’ve known for 20 years who was happy to host, meet with a potential employer about some NGO work, and pretend for two weeks that I am not plagued by brain fog, fatigue, and liver mets.

As I wrote on FaceAche (perhaps you saw the post if you follow me over there), I honestly wasn’t sure if I’d be well enough to travel all the way from the West Coast to Tuscany.

To get to Lucca, I had to fly from southern Oregon to Seattle, Seattle to Amsterdam, Amsterdam to Pisa. Then took a people mover from the Pisa airport to the train station. Then a regional train four stops. Then a walk in the pouring rain to my friend’s apartment, which is right inside the wall.

The views from the wall, which surrounds Lucca, are stunning, especially at dusk.

Lucca is an absolutely lovely city and perhaps the best kept secret in all of Tuscany.

My first day there was balmy, full of good coffee, good food, good conversation, and a walk around Lucca’s famous wall that dates back to Roman times.

Though I was jetlagged, headache-y, and cold (I’m still pretty underweight right now and get cold easily), it felt so healing to be in Italy.

When life gives you lemons, go to Lucca.

Among many other things, Lucca boasts delicious spring water that comes down from the mountains about five miles out of town. Throughout the city you can find these 19th century fountain spigots. Locals refill their bottles at these and stay well hydrated.

I often think creativity is the opposite of dying. The whole trip was very last minute—and God or the universe or Mother Nature or Ganesha must have approved of it since I found a shockingly inexpensive tickets, had a free place to stay, and experienced no glitches while flying (not sleeping on the plane notwithstanding).

It was a crazy scheme. Despite the smile on my face in the photo at the top of this post, things have been really rough lately.

Still, I’d rather be scheming than senescing.

The author hugging her son on Thanksgiving Day.

Somehow my son and I managed to walk eight miles along the aqueduct that transports water from the mountains into town. Lorenzo Nottolini was the architect and engineer who designed it in the Neoclassic style. Fun fact: one of my best friends in Southern Oregon is his direct descendant. What are the odds?

If you made it this far (did you?), thanks for reading.

Love,

Jennifer

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist, Fulbright grantee, and sought-after speaker. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian magazine. She is the author/editor of eight books. Hear her speak in person at the March 2026 conference, “Vitality & Beyond.”



Related articles (there are lots and lots! Here are just a few. The more personal ones are behind a paywall. Right now Substack is my family's main source of income. If you can spare $8 a month or $80 for a year, you will be helping me tremendously. If you're not feeling click-y and you'd rather give a one-time donation to buy me a cup of cancer-busting matcha, please Venmo me @Jennifer-Margulis-2; last 4 digits "1256.)



