Vibrant Life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Waters's avatar
Michael Waters
3d

As a person with aggressive prostate cancer which has spread to the bones and other areas, I can relate to getting the dreaded terminal diagnosis. On the other hand, I'm 80, so it doesn't take a Nostradamus to know I don't have many years left, assuming I have even one year. But as I write, I'm aware that medical science has often been wrong. So, I live every day as if it could be my last, and I try to maintain loving relationships with key people. I figure I have between one and ten years. But at 80, that's what one can figure anyway.

Conclusion: prepare for death but live fully in hope and love.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Karen Fitzgerald's avatar
Karen Fitzgerald
3d

Oh, Jennifer! What genius trip and what a rock star you were for “living life”. I pray for you and thank you for your continued creativity and service to humanity. And you and your son are adorable!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jennifer Margulis
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture