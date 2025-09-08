Yes, I’m posting this with permission from aforementioned spouse.

(Which means that if you’re the type of reader who’s been sending me nasty messages about how inappropriate it is to write about painful, embarrassing, private, or hard-to-read personal stuff on Substack need to unsubscribe not worry.)

No, they’re not staged.

A human being—not AI—actually took photos this bad.

It’s actually kind of shocking that James is so bad at taking photos. He’s incredibly artistic. He’s the kind of person who can sit down and draw almost anything from his imagination; spend a few minutes making brush strokes on a piece of sumi-e paper that are so well executed the result is framable; and paint an ant crawling up a blade of grass on a vase that looks like it belongs in a museum.

Taking photographs, however, is not my husband’s forté.

These are so bad. How can anyone take photos that are this bad? It could be the subject (aka me). But, me, I blame the photographer.