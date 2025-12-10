The blame game.

It’s a national pastime.

As American as apple pie.

As human as smelly feces.

“I wouldn’t have lost $10,000 in a bad investment but my uncle told me it was safe.”

“My daughter would’ve become a mathematician if it weren’t for the teacher who shamed her in sixth grade. She’s hated math ever since.”

“I wanted to be a ____ (writer, painter, opera singer), but my dad told me I needed a ‘real’ job. I’m so bored and unhappy in this 9 to 5 grind. It’s all my parents’ fault.”

These are the lies we tell ourselves. Most of us spend much of our lives—sometimes our whole lives—spinning these false stories.

It’s so easy to blame other people for our problems, setbacks, mistakes, and failures.

But it’s untrue.

Is it 50 percent your fault and 50 percent theirs?

I used to think when a relationship went south, the fault was always equal.

The blame, I believed back then, was 50/50: fifty percent of the problem lay with me (my neuroses, my insecurities, my tendency to get my feelings hurt and take offense) and fifty percent of the conflict, the dissolution of the friendship, or the end of the romance was the other person’s fault.

I don’t think that anymore.

“A divine message of redirection”

Since I was diagnosed with a life-challenging condition, I’ve been reading a Moby Dickian amount of self-help books.

In fact, I just finished three more this week (don’t judge me):

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, published in 2024

Real Love by Greg Baer, M.D., first published in 2003

Loving What Is by Byron Katie, first published in 2002

In his 2011 A Book of Miracles: Inspiring True Stories of Healing, Gratitude, and Love, which I’m reading now, Bernie S. Siegel, M.D., insists that getting a disease is a “divine message of redirection,” a wake-up call to change your life, find your purpose, challenge your existing ideas, and live a more authentic life.

While they’re all very different, these self-help books reiterate advice I’ve gleaned from the ether for years, but never really took the time to ponder, understand, or integrate.

There’s only one person to “blame” for your life

The nearly clichéd self-help advice is this: The only person you can change is yourself.

And if that’s true, the **only person** responsible for your problems, no matter what they are, is