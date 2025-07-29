Eighteen years ago, in 2007, Lily*** found a lump on her right breast.

Her children were little: her daughter was 12, and her sons were just 7 and 3.

It took several months to confirm that she had breast cancer.

Deciding not to panic

Despite the chaos in her marriage and her life, Lily made a conscious decision not to panic.

“I took two or three months to decide what to do,” Lily, who’s originally from Heidelberg, Germany, remembered. “I studied a lot, read a lot. I didn’t panic.”

Natural-minded already, Lily was skeptical about conventional cancer treatments.

“The whole industry is a machine. They try to push you into things,” she said. “I told myself, ‘I’m going to be calm and scientific and read studies about it.’ I was one of those patients who was a pain in the butt. I asked a lot of questions.”

Bad medicine

After the initial diagnosis, Lily went to see a conventional oncologist at Stanford University. A friend helped her get the appointment, as he wasn’t accepting new patients.

Lily came to the appointment with an organic green drink for herself and a long list of questions for her doctor.

It didn’t go well.

He talked around her questions. He asked her what she was drinking. She explained she was trying to support her immune system with healthy food.

“People eat healthy, they die from cancer,” the doctor quipped. “People eat junk, they live.”

Lily left the office feeling shaken and confused. The doctor wanted to be in charge. She wanted him to be part of her team.

“I don’t make decisions based on fear,” she told his nurse at the next and last appointment.

The friend who called in a favor to get her seen by this doctor was really upset. But Lily felt strongly she had to do things her way. And that this doctor was not the right person to help her.

“When I left that doctor, I was really on my own,” Lily remembers.

A single mastectomy

That same year, in 2007 Iris had the breast with the lump in it removed.

Her husband, despite the the tension between them, came with her.

He squeezed her hand so hard he almost broke her fingers.

It wasn’t easy.

“They cut your boob off, and send you home,” Lily remembered. “You’re your own nurse.

“It was hard.

“You have all these bandages, you have to measure how much blood is in the drainage bag which comes out of the wound site, and change your own dressing.

“After a week you go back to the doctor.”

Even before the diagnosis and mastectomy, Lily had been going through a difficult time.

For months, her husband—a Silicon Valley executive—had been behaving erratically.