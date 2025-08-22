I don’t think gratitude and despair can coexist. When I’m able to channel gratitude—which is sometimes very challenging—I feel more connected, less stressed, more hopeful (despite having metastatic ocular melanoma, yada, yada, yada), and better about everything.

I don’t keep a gratitude journal but I do journal almost every day. I like to make gratitude lists based on the day of the month—so if it’s August 22, like today, I’d reminding myself of twenty-two things I’m grateful for.

Don’t worry. I’m not going to abuse your eyes with a gratitude list.

But there’s a person I’m grateful for that I want to tell you about today: my friend and colleague Andrew Sabatini.

We first met in the early 2000s, when our young family headed from western Massachusetts to the West Coast.

Back then, I worked for him. Years later, he worked for me. Then I worked for him again.

My life and career have taken many twists and turns, as has Andrew’s. He’s been a fixture, a solid colleague and friend during all the ups and down, mistakes, always willing to offer me writing advice, publicity ideas, marketing prowess, and editing skills.

He had a creative agency that he built from scratch for the last ten years. It was so successful that buyers came to him, unbidden, and he sold it to a large publicly-held company.

Now he’s building something even better: a cultural center that will offer tourism support, writing retreats, and art excursions in the best town in Tuscany.

(No, I won’t tell you which one or reveal any other details. Yes, he is looking for investors right now. Sure, tell him I sent you. And no, I don’t get any kickbacks for finding him investors…)

At the same time, I got an exciting note from Andrew this week that he’s decided to circle back to his roots of working with small mission-driven businesses.

He and his team build websites. Help with social media support. Make promotional videos.

He has expertise in technology, branding, strategy and content marketing.

He’s funny, smart, and easy to work with.

Andrew’s had a hand in most everything I've done to build my online brand. He’s helped me with strategy, technology, marketing, and growth.

Check out his website: Sabatini Global.

Andrew told me a fellow baseball hobbyist hired him two months ago to help launch a new business as a fractional CFO.

The client thought it would take 9 months.

Working with Andrew for just two months, Joe’s launching his business in two weeks. New brand, new website, new Substack, two new sales, and honed messaging to attract more clients.

Andrew’s running a special right now. It’s a starter package. Twenty (20) hours for $2,500 doing whatever you need done and tapping into Andrew’s vast experience helping businesses grow.

For my readers—if you tell him I sent you—he’ll give you five extra hours absolutely free.

I think part of my purpose on this planet is to be a connector. I love introducing people to each other.

What am I getting for doing this promo? Nothing monetary. Just the satisfaction of helping a friend and colleague.

If you’re interested, contact Andrew directly: andrew@sabatiniglobal.com. Just be sure to tell him I sent you. He offers a free 30-minute consultation to see if he’s the right person to grow your business, promote your book, build your platform. That alone is a gift.

I'm grateful for Andrew. You will be too.