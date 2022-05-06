Your Employer Requires a COVID Vaccine. You Object, Based on Your Religious Beliefs
What happens next?
COVID-19 vaccines do not stop the spread of the virus. In fact, those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated carry similar viral loads.
According to a February 2022 study in the New England Journal of Medicine:
“Although vaccination still lowers the risk of infection, similar viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated persons who are infected …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.