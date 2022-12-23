Zuby’s 36 Pieces of Advice
Rap star Zuby tweeted these 36 pearls of wisdom in a thread that has since gone viral
Zuby is a rapper, podcaster, fitness guru, and creative entrepreneur. He has over 1.5 million followers on social media. According to his website, he was born in England, raised in Saudi Arabia, and a graduate of Oxford. You can read his full bio here.
To date, he’s sent over 138,000 tweets to his 988,700+ followers on Twitter, which he joined in 2009. O…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.