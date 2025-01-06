On the morning of May 1, 2021, Neil Miller, a 50-year-old father of two, collapsed in the bathroom and died.

The cause of death was listed by the coroner as “ischemic heart disease” and “rheumatoid arthritis,” his wife explained to a journalist from the Daily Mail.

After a thorough review of his medical records, however, the British government conceded that Miller died of Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT).

The evidence that her husband had been killed by the Covid vaccine he had received less than two months earlier was so clearly established that his family was eventually given a one-time tax-payer funded award of £120,000.

This is the maximum payout awarded by the British government’s Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme in the event that a loved one dies from a vaccine adverse event. (In America, the maximum death payout is $250,000.)

Eager to get vaccinated

Miller worked in information technology for one of the largest water and waste service providers in England and Wales. When the worldwide lockdowns began, he was deemed an essential worker.

Eager to get vaccinated, he urged his wife to do the same. He received the British-made AstraZeneca vaccine on March 23, 2021. From nearly the moment he was vaccinated, he experienced a devastating health decline.

It started with full-body aches and the worse headache he’d ever had. He felt so poorly that he went to the emergency room and was then hospitalized. He was discharged three days later. But his health problems were far from solved.

Blood clots in his lungs and kidneys

A few days later, Miller went back to the emergency room after another collapse. During this second hospitalization, a hematologist discovered that Miller had blood clots in his legs, lungs, and kidneys.

After five days of plasma treatment, he was discharged. Five and a half weeks after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, Miller was dead.

Planning a funeral

Instead of planning a 51st birthday party for her husband, Kam Miller and her two children were planning a funeral.

The morning of her husband’s death is seared into her memory.

As Kam Miller told the Daily Mail, she and her daughter “were both trying to give him CPR—my daughter’s arms were bruised in the end. She would later say, ‘Maybe I did something wrong.’ That mark has been left on my daughter, always thinking she couldn’t save her dad.

“They killed him, mum”

“My son was playing football at the time. He said later his dad had rung him beforehand, saying: ‘Have a good match, son.’ When he came home and saw the ambulances, he started shouting: ‘They killed him, mum.’ Everything is so vivid in my mind.”

No mention of VITT on the initial death certificate

Though his primary care physician and the hospital staff that treated him all believed Neil Miller’s death was caused by the Covid vaccine, there was no mention of VITT on the certificate of death Kam Miller initially received.

It would take almost a year to get this corrected.

The Daily Mail contacted AstraZeneca for comment.

“Safety is our highest priority”

An AstraZeneca spokesperson told the British newspaper that patient safety “is our highest priority.”

“We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria played in ending the global pandemic,” the company spokesperson said. “According to independent estimates, over 6.5million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and over 3billion doses were supplied globally.”

For years science-forward doctors have been calling on the medical community to stop the shots

Doctors around the world disagree. And not just about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was discontinued for use in the European Union after the company voluntarily withdrew it in May of 2024, three years and one week after Miller died.

In a peer-reviewed letter to the editor published in June of 2022, Japanese cardiovascular surgeon, Kenji Yamamoto, M.D., informed the scientific community about his concerns about vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, the condition that killed Miller.

“As a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued,” Yamamoto insisted at the time.

All of this—including the one-time payout—is too little too late for the Millers.

No amount of money or apologizing will bring Neil Miller back.

As Kam Miller told the Daily Mail, “For other people, Covid is something in the past. They don’t want to talk about it. But we’re still living with it.”

About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist, book author, and Fulbright awardee. She graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University, earned her M.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, and her Ph.D. from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Smithsonian magazine. She is also the author of Your Baby, Your Way: Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting Decisions for a Happier, Healthier Family, co-author (with Paul Thomas, M.D.) of The Vaccine-Friendly Plan, and The Addiction Spectrum: A Compassionate, Holistic Approach to Recovery. Learn more at her website, www.JenniferMargulis.net.