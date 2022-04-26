“I’m very concerned about booster fatigue,” Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor in the Department of Global Health at the University of Washington, told a reporter at the Associated Press this week.
Dr. Bell, who’s also an adviser to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is worried that the mixed messaging from the CDC and the need for an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.