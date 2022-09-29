Breaking News: 95% of School Lunches Test Positive for Glyphosate
How do we get this poison out of the food supply?
A nationwide initiative to measure pesticides, heavy metals, veterinary drugs, hormones, and nutrients in public school lunch food has yielded concerning results: Of the 43 school items tested, 41, or 95 %, contained detectable levels of glyphosate. Glyphosate, the most widely used weed killer in the world, is a known carcinogen and is toxic to human he…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.