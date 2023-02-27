Breathwork Better Than Meditation For Stress, Health, New Study Finds
Go ahead, sigh away ... it turns out that sighing's actually good for you
A study published last month in the journal Cell tested the effectiveness of mindfulness meditation against three different breathing exercises.
The study found that one of those breathing techniques, called “cyclic sighing,” was even more effective than meditation and the other breathing techniques for helping reduce stress and promote good heart health.
