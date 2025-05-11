You Might Not Know When Someone in Your Life is Suffering

By Leone di Properzio, age 15

Special to Vibrant Life

Humans are mortal creatures. We can be so divided on so many issues but we all have one thing in common: one hundred percent of us will die one day.

One of the most common fears in the world is the fear of death.

Every decision we make is in some way or another influenced by our perspective on life and death.

However for some, the actual death is not what scares them. What scares them is what happens after.

What if you’ve gone through all of life and all of the process of dying just to not find peace after?



What if you die and find that your beliefs about the afterlife are completely wrong?



What if everything you think is actually a lie?