Did Your Doctor Violate the American Medical Association's Guidelines?
The AMA's Code of Ethics states patients have the right to refuse
The American Medical Association is the country’s foremost professional association of medical doctors and medical students. The AMA has about a quarter of a million members. Their stated mission is to “promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health.”
One way the AMA does this is by providing their members a document about pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.