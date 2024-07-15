One of the fastest land vehicles on earth, the Thrust SSC, pictured above, can go 763 miles per hour. Photo via hotcars.com.

In 2021, both medical doctors and research scientists, including Idaho-based pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, M.D.; London-based professor of oncology Dr. Angus Dalgliesh; and Sweden-based pathologist Dr. Ute Krüger, M.D., began observing large upticks in certain types of aggressive cancers.

They called these unusually fast-growing tumors “turbo cancer.”

These cancers, they found, were progressing much more rapidly than usual.

Oncologists and other medical doctors also started witnessing another disturbing phenomenon: tumors in their patients that had been progressing slowly for years suddenly, and seemingly inexplicably, started accelerating in their growth.

Professor Angus Dalgleish -Professor of Oncology at the Infection and Immunity Research Institute, St. George’s University, London, was one of the first to speak out about the connection between turbo cancer and mRNA vaccines. Photo is a screenshot from a web page praising his work and enumerating his awards and accolades that has been taken down.

New study: “Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan”

Now a new peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Cureus in April 2024, lends more credence to the idea that COVID vaccines can and do cause turbo cancer.

This team of Japanese scientists wanted to determine how cancer mortality rates changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, from 2020 to 2022.

The study’s authors found “no significant excess mortality during the first year of the pandemic (2020).”

But they did find excess cancer mortality after the first two doses of COVID vaccine in 2021.

And, after mass vaccination with the booster dose in 2022, they also found statistically significant excess mortalities in:

ovarian cancer

leukemia

prostate cancer

lip/oral/pharyngeal cancer

pancreatic cancer

breast cancer

Follow the silenced science

Yet, almost as soon as it was published, the journal retracted the study.

Their reason for the retraction is unclear.

However, the editors issued a vague “expression of concern” regarding the credibility of the science, despite it having passed peer-review.

No question cancer is on the rise

At the same time, the American Cancer Society says cancer incidence “is on the rise for many common cancers.”

In fact, they predict that in 2024 new cases of cancer in the US will top two million for the first time.

The rise they say is being driven by “a rise in diagnoses of 6 of the 10 most common cancers—breast, prostate, endometrial, pancreatic, kidney, and melanoma.”

Note that the Japanese researchers similarly found a rise in breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancer as well.

But American Cancer Society attributes this rise to the aging of the American population and “excess body weight.”

Yet the Japanese are among the slimmest people in the world and the cancer rates calculated in the Japanese study were age-adjusted to account for the population’s aging.

In addition, the American Cancer Society points out that the rise in cancer is happening especially to younger people.

“What might be most striking about the rising incidence,” the American Cancer Society asserts on their website, “is that it’s affecting increasingly younger people.”

Biologically plausible mechanisms

But how could COVID vaccines cause turbo cancer?

After all, mainstream doctors insist that it is “not possible.”

One epidemiologist, an M.D./Ph.D. scholar at Yale University, insists that, “Turbo cancer is not a thing.”

Right?

Not so fast.

For one thing, we know that COVID vaccines are contaminated with oncogenic DNA, including cancer-promoting sequences from SV-40, a simian virus.

We also know that the COVID vaccines significantly alter the immune system in numerous ways that likely decrease the body’s ability to clear cancer cells. In fact, we have solid science that shows that both the infection itself and the COVID vaccines can:

The limits of $cience

History is riddled with examples of medical danger signals being missed, willfully ignored, or dismissed as “conspiracy theories.”

The scientific method starts with observation.

But it can be difficult to figure out how two observed phenomena are connected. Moreover, powerful business interests with cash cows to milk publicize junk science in order to falsely reassure the public that the connection does not exist.

When a signal exists that challenges the mainstream medical narrative, scientists simply won’t get funding to do the science that can illuminate or refute that the signal is real.

My grandfather smoked like a chimney for years. He remained cancer-free his whole life, dying in his late 80s of a stroke. Many people can smoke cigarettes and have no problems at all. In fact, most people can. But we know now that cigarette smoking causes lung cancer.

But lung cancer can take years to develop and also affects non-smokers (due to environmental exposures like radon, air pollution, and asbestos). So the connection between lung cancer and smoking tobacco products was not obvious at first.

When doctors started seeing more cases of lung cancer, some noticed their patients tended to be heavy smokers. But most dismissed there was a connection.

And there were those physicians who questioned whether the rise in lung cancer, which started when smoking became more popular, was even real.

When new medical signals are discovered, we need to determine whether we are truly seeing something new or just noticing it for the first time.

Mainstream doctors deny the vaccine-cancer connection

There is no question in Jeff I. Barke’s mind that the COVID vaccines are implicated in the rise in unusually fast-growing cancers.

“The more boosters you get, the worse your health, in all arenas. There is a correlation and causation between the number of boosters and declining health,” Barke, a board-certified primary care physician based in Newport Beach, California, insisted when we spoke by phone.

Barke said he wasn’t surprised that science showing a connection between health issues and over-vaccination is so often retracted.

“Everyone and their mother knows that the more you get boosted, the more problems you have,” he continued.

“These vaccines cause dysregulation of the immune system and then everything starts to go wrong, from autoimmune disorders to cancer and everything in between.”

Dr. Cammy Benton, M.D., a family physician based near Charlotte, North Carolina, is frustrated by her colleagues’ willful ignorance and their refusal to see the connection.

“It’s shocking,” she told me. “Doctors are able to recognize they’re seeing cancers they’ve never seen before, in an aggressive way they’ve never seen before, yet they’re unwilling to acknowledge the elephant in the room. The same doctors say it couldn’t possibly be the vaccines.”

Readers, what do you think? Is the rise in cancer across age categories related to the COVID vaccines or is the correlation just noise? Have you lost any loved ones, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to cancer?

About the author: Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. She earned a B.A. from Cornell University, an M.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, and a Ph.D. from Emory University. She is nationally recognized as a writer who isn’t afraid to stick her neck out. Her co-authored book, The Vaccine-Friendly Plan (with Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D.), has sold over a quarter of a million copies despite being censored by the request of the Biden Administration. Support independent journalism, medical freedom, and freedom of speech by becoming a paid subscriber to Vibrant Life today.