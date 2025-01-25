What do you call Substack posts anyway? Are they “articles”? “stacks”? “posts”? “emails”?

Something else?

Substack refers to them as “newsletters.”

But if the subtitle to this _____ were “A follow-up newsletter,” that would make no sense.

I digress.

Forgive me.

A tiny bit loopy

I may just be a tiny bit loopy from, um, drinking only water and tea for the last five days.

Back to business. That is, if you haven’t canceled your subscription yet. Your eyeballs are seeing these squiggly black shapes on a white background in your inbox this morning so I can fill you in on the rest of what happened with my 3-day water fast that I did for five days. Cause I’m arithmetic challenged . (I’d hoped to do five days from the start. I just didn’t know if I’d be able to.)

There’s a lot of personal information in this post, which is why it’s behind a paywall. If you want to read about the state of my bowels, you gotta pay the big big bucks.

(It costs $8 for a month of access, but you can read this post for free by clicking the gift subscription option.)