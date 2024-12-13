CNN just aired a five-minute show on Zen Honeycutt, founder of Moms Across America.



Zen Honeycutt: “Hey chickens, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 … 17 chickens. That’s George Clooney, the rooster!”

Voiceover from CNN correspondent Meena Duerson: Zen Honeycutt moved to this farm because she wanted to be able to grow her own food.

Zen: “My kids can now eat eggs from our chickens and milk from our goats, even though they used to have those allergies. That just goes to show you that it’s not the food, it’s what’s been done to the food.”

Voiceover: Her crusade against the food industry started twelve years ago.

Zen: “So, I was like millions of moms across America, dealing with allergies and autoimmune issues. I was a very stressed-out mother because I thought my kids could die from food. It wasn’t until 2012 when I learned about GMOs in the food supply and I was like, ‘This has got to be it.’”

Voiceover: Honeycutt founded Moms Across America. She’s the non-profit’s primary employee and rallies a grassroots network to quote ‘raise awareness about toxic exposure, from genetically modified foods or GMOs to pesticides.’”

Zen: “I mean there’s a saying that goes a worried mom does better research than the FBI.”

Meena Duerson (addressing Zen directly): “So for you it’s all connected?”

Zen: “Yeah, it’s all connected. Yes. It’s vaccines. It’s GMOs. It’s glyphosate. According to many scientists, the National Vaccine Information Center, Bobby Kennedy, the vaccines are actually weakening the kids’ immune systems.”

Voiceover: By Bobby Kennedy she means Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He’s a former advisor to Moms Across America and has been nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Meena Duerson (addressing Zen directly): “What was your reaction when you saw that President Trump had named him to that position?”

Zen: “I cried. Many other people cried. We were so excited. I was, you know, I’ve been a lifelong Democrat.”

Meena Duerson: “In this election, did you end up voting Republican?”

Zen: “Yes. I think a lot of our moms didn’t necessarily just run to the right. They felt abandoned by the left. And the right said, ‘Hey, we’re here for you on health freedom.’ They said, ‘That’s something that I can align with.’”

Meena Duerson: “Could another candidate down the line win you back?”

Zen: “Absolutely.”

Voiceover: Honeycutt now says she’s in talks with Kennedy’s team about a potential role in the administration. She’s no stranger to Washington. She has been coming to Capitol Hill to advocate for food safety issues for years.

Zen: “I don’t care if somebody’s a Democrat or a Republican. I am visiting them.”

Voiceover: In 2022 Moms Across America lab tested 43 samples of school lunches in 15 states and found detectable levels of chemicals, including the weed-killer glyphosate though below the thresholds deemed unsafe by the FDA. She sent the data to lawmakers like Senator Corey Booker who this fall sponsored the state’s School’s Meal Act.

She spreads the word on social media and her podcast.

Zen [on screen with Drs. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Michelle Perro, M.D.]: “Welcome to the new MDs. And I’m thrilled to be the ‘M’ here, one of them anyway. We’re all moms here. Many people are concerned from the Democrats that the new administration will get rid of healthcare. If Bobby is able to do what he wants to do at the head of the HHS, we won’t even need healthcare. I’m saying we won’t be going to the doctors because we won’t be sick.”

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.: “We need to get rid of the concept of mandating the vaccines for children to attend school.”

Zen: “I think the next administration is going to be on board with you with that.”

Meena Duerson: “Claims that you and your group are making, the CDC and the FDA say that vaccines are safe. They say that the schedule for kids is safe. The EPA, the FDA, and the USDA say that GMOs are safe. The EPA says that glyphosate is safe in the levels that they’ve approved. The NIH says that vaccines do not cause autism. That doesn’t move you at all?”

Zen: “Absolutely not. Because I know, even though these governmental agencies say that GMOs and vaccines are safe, I have seen too much independent science that they are not. Let’s be clear: No one wants to see polio come back, measles, whooping cough. And the way that we are going to not have those diseases come back is for our children to have proper nutrition.”

Voiceover: Unsurprisingly, the CDC refutes Honeycutt’s claim, telling CNN vaccines don’t weaken the immune system while the diseases they prevent against do, and the best way to prevent deadly outbreaks or debilitating cases of polio, measles, and whooping cough is to get vaccinated. But her campaign against the food industry now has many mainstream allies.

Senator Bernie Sanders just held a hearing on the health impact and regulation of ultra-processed foods.

Sanders: “The rate of childhood obesity in America has tripled.”

Voiceover: The FDA now says that it may ban red food dye in a matter of weeks.

Zen Honeycutt points out three books: The Unhealthy Truth, What’s Making Our Children Sick, Toxic Legacy.

Meena Duerson: “Does any of this make you feel like a conspiracy theorist?”

Zen: “I don’t feel like a conspiracy theorist. I feel the conspiracy is to shut down information in order to protect the profits and the corporations. That’s the real conspiracy.”

