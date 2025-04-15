I recently met a medical doctor named Xavier Curiel. I don’t know very much about him. I do know that he’s a deeply thoughtful, spiritual, and well-read man. I have had three sessions with Dr. Curiel. I have learned more in those three sessions than I have in many years and tens of thousands of dollars worth of therapy.

During our second session Dr. Curiel said that everything in the universe has an order, and everything in life has an order. If that order is disrupted we loose our place.

An example of being out of order is when a child assumes the role of a parent while the child is still young. When life get out of order, whether in your own body, in your nuclear family, or in a past generation it disrupts both the individual and the cosmic balance. This disruption can lead to health challenges like cancer.

Dr. Curiel said three other things that specifically resonated with me. He said that instead of saying “I can’t” or “I don’t know how” or “i’m not good at,” I could say to myself “I am learning and I will continue to learn”.

He also said