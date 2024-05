Terri Crosby, a relationship coach, reflects on what she’s learned from her 96-year-old mom. Photo courtesy of Terri Crosby.

By Terri Crosby

Special to Vibrant Life

We could all learn a thing or two from my mother.

There are plenty of reasons to become discouraged as we age. For me, my eyesight has gotten worse. My neck bones make interesting sounds in yog…