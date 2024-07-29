In 2020 the world began worrying about the virulence of a newly identified SARS virus, COVID-19. In the midst of this global panic, many political and public health officials considered the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 to be priority number one.

On May 15, 2020, the Trump administration announced “Operation Warp Speed,” a fast-tracked plan to accelerate the process of vaccine development and approval.

No animal studies

The Food and Drug Administration normally requires manufacturers of new vaccines to complete preclinical animal studies.

These studies must demonstrate a basic level of safety and efficacy before the vaccine is ever given to a human being.

Operation Warp Speed, however, allowed selected vaccine manufacturers to proceed to the clinical stage to test the vaccine on humans without any prior toxicity studies in animals.

Was skipping animal studies a safe approach?

Given that the mRNA vaccines used an entirely new method of inducing antibody production, there were many potential risks to cutting corners like this.

Now a new preprint review by Dr. Jose L. Domingo, former editor-in-chief of Food and Chemical Toxicology,highlights some of those risks.

Domingo set out to review the literature on experimental toxicity studies of COVID-19 vaccines. This is a little technical so stay with me. By “experimental toxicity studies,” Domingo means animal studies that explore the potential toxic effects of mRNA vaccines.

According to Domingo, the general principles for toxicity studies for vaccines dictate that they examine:

1) direct damage to the body

2) toxicity related to the induced immune reaction

3) toxicity caused by contaminants and impurities

Given that millions of COVID-19 vaccines have been produced and distributed in the last three and a half years, one might expect to find quite a lot of toxicity studies to review.

Over 10,000 peer-reviewed articles about vaccine side effects

But the first thing Domingo noticed is that—despite the tremendous number of publications in the scientific literature which mention COVID-19 (no fewer than 432,135, by his count) or SARS-CoV-2 (227,768)—only a small number are about toxicity or side effects of the vaccines (10,175).

And the vast majority of those are case reports related to adverse events people experienced from vaccination.

Animal toxicity studies purport to show no obvious safety concerns

Domingo reviews the few toxicity studies he was able to find in detail. For the most part, he asserts, the animal toxicity studies for the various COVID vaccines do not reveal any apparent safety issues.

However, he noticed something was missing.

You can’t cite safety studies if the scientific studies have never been conducted

“[A] rather surprising result of the present review,” he writes, “has been the very scarce number of available nonclinical [animal] studies performed by the companies that have been the largest manufacturers of mRNA vaccines in the world.”

In other words, Pfizer and Moderna, makers of the vast majority of the COVID-19 vaccines Americans received, have not published any animal toxicity studies.

They haven’t published studies on toxicity of the spike proteins that the vaccines force human cells to produce. Or studies on the lipid nanoparticles that carry the vaccine mRNA throughout the body.

The safety of vaccine spike proteins and of lipid nanoparticles have been repeatedly called into question by responsible scientists, researchers, and medical doctors.

A glaring absence

Operation Warp Speed didn’t absolve vaccine manufacturers companies from conducting these toxicity studies. However, in the interest of getting the vaccines to market as quickly as possible, Operation Warp Speed allowed the pharmaceutical companies to do the animal toxicity studies after conducting clinical trials in human.

So, presumably, the pharmaceutical companies that are amassing billions in profits from giving humans COVID-19 vaccines have conducted animal toxicity studies.

Why, then, have their studies not been published in scientific journals and made available to scientists and the public?

Is there something Big Pharma is trying to hide?

These studies are conspicuous by their absence. And the absence implies there’s something our friends, aka these big pharma behemoths, are wanting to hide.

Domingo’s review contains clues as to what it is that these companies don’t want consumers to know.

According to science: COVID-19 vaccines cause heart inflammation, failure

After clinicians began seeing an alarming number of cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, a team of scientists in Hong Kong published a paper in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases comparing intravenous injection with intramuscular injection.

The Hong Kong researchers discovered that intravenous injection administration of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine induced a rapid onset of multifocal myopericarditis—the very heart conditions so many people had reported.

Vaccines “induce specific dysfunctions,” German scientists say

Another study from German and Hungarian scientists found that both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines “induce specific dysfunctions that correlate pathophysiologically to cardiomyopathy.”

Heart damage, in other words, that “may significantly increase the risk of acute cardiac events.”

Pediatric cardiologist Kirk A. Milhoan, MD, PhD, FACC,FAAP, is concerned about the cardio-toxic effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The spike protein, which is now known to function as a cardio-toxin, is what is asked to be produced by our body with the current mRNA and DNA vaccines,” Milhoan told me. “The current public health policy in the United States is knowingly asking our bodies to make a cardio-toxin.”

Suppressing the innate immune system

My colleague Dr. Stephanie Seneff, a senior scientist at MIT, along with her colleagues Dr. Greg Nigh, Dr. Anthony Kyriakopoulos, and world-renown cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, have put together what may be some of the biggest clues to what Pfizer and Moderna don’t want to tell us.

In a paper published in Domingo’s own Food and Chemical Toxicology in 2022, Seneff discussed the potential downstream effects of the suppression of the innate immune system that happens with COVID-19 vaccination—but not COVID-19 infection.

As a New York University team of scientists discovered in 2021, COVID-19 infection induced a “highly augmented interferon response which was largely absent in vaccine recipients.”

This suppression of interferon alpha has a host of potential downstream effects, including impaired cancer surveillance, myocarditis, neurodegenerative disease, immune thrombocytopenia, demyelinating disease, and vulnerability to further viral infections.

“The biological response to mRNA vaccination as it is currently employed,” says Seneff et al., “is demonstrably not similar to natural infection.”

Vaccination with mRNA sets off a set of events “that is demonstrably counterproductive to both short- and long-term immune competence,” the scientists insist.

Yet mRNA technology was deployed “ahead of basic work on so many of the mechanisms” discussed in the paper.

“I have personally seen severe Covid-19 vaccine injuries that have devastated lives. I have read multiple studies showing a lack of efficacy and signals indicating that the risks of the vaccines outweigh the benefits,” Dr. Jeffrey I. Barke, M.D., a board-certified primary care physician, told me.

“Never in human history have we directed our genetic machinery to produce a non-human protein (the toxic SARS-CoV2 spike protein.) We have been lied to and the public has been manipulated,” Barke insisted. “The COVID vaccine program should be shut down immediately, and an independent investigation launched into the safety and efficacy of these genetic biologic agents.”

It’s easy to get caught in the weeds when it comes to medical safety questions. Anytime a human is trying to decide whether to get a vaccine, use a medical device, or even take a medication as common as an antibiotic, there are potential risks and potential benefits.

But if we zoom the camera lens back so we can see the forest through the trees, the picture becomes clear: mRNA “vaccines” cause more damage than benefit.

There’s no need, really, to wait for toxicology studies to confirm what we already know: Operation Warp Speed was a disaster for human health.

The smartest, safest, and most scientific choice is to say, “No, thank you,” to these vaccines.

