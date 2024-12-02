Is there glyphosate in vaccines? How is that possible? And how did the glyphosate in vaccines get there in the first place?

That reader is sadly mistaken.

A ubiquitous poison

Glyphosate—more commonly known as Roundup—is an herbicide that is widely used in the United States.

According to one analysis of agricultural data:

Nearly 130 pounds of glyphosate-containing herbicides are sprayed per mile in the United States

In one county in Texas more than 1,100 pounds of glyphosate are sprayed per mile

Iowa and Illinois are two states that use a disproportionate amount of glyphosate on their corn and soy crops

“In the U.S., no pesticide has come remotely close to such intensive and widespread use,” concludes a 2016 peer-reviewed article about trends in glyphosate use in the United States and abroad.

Toxicity confirmed

The manufacturers of glyphosate claim it does not harm humans.

At the same time, over a thousand peer-reviewed scientific articles—not funded by the industry—prove otherwise.

In particular, scientists have found that glyphosate exposure:

1. Damages human DNA

2. Causes cancer, especially non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

3. Is linked to infertility

4. Greatly increases your risk of having a child with a neurological disorder if you’re exposed to it while pregnant

5. Can bind with metals, particularly arsenic, to destroy kidney tissue and may be responsible for chronic kidney disease

According to a 2022 scientific review conducted by researchers in Spain, “…it is unequivocal that exposure to glyphosate produces important alterations in the structure and function of the nervous system of humans, rodents, fish, and invertebrates.”

Present in animal feed, glyphosate harms livestock

Animal studies have shown that glyphosate accumulates in the organs, including the kidneys, liver, lungs, spleen, muscles, and intestines in dairy cows.

Glyphosate has also been found in the heart, intestines, kidneys, liver, lungs, and muscles of chickens.

In addition, studies have shown that it can accumulate in multiple organs in pigs—mostly in the hearts and lungs, but also in lower amounts in the muscles, livers, kidneys, brains, and intestines.

Contaminated animals, contaminated human vaccines

In 2016, a non-profit organization called Moms Across America submitted five vials of childhood vaccines to an independent third-party laboratory—Microbe Inotech Laboratories, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri—to test for the presence of glyphosate.

On March 14, 2016, Moms Across America received the results: all five of the vaccines submitted for testing tested positive for the chemical glyphosate in varying amounts.

Hepatitis B by Glaxo Smith Kline: 0.325 parts per billion (ppb)​

Influenza by Novartis: 0.331 ppb

MMR by Merck: 2.671ppb

Pneumococcal vaccine by Merck: 0.107 ppb

TDaP by Sanofi Pasteur: 0.123 ppb

According to the Moms Across America’s report, the presence of glyphosate in childhood vaccines was also confirmed by other scientists.

Why is there glyphosate in human vaccines?

Vaccines contain a variety of known ingredients, disclosed by manufacturers. They also contain contaminants not listed on ingredient lists. These are often a result of the manufacturing process.

If you want to know what ingredients are in the vaccines you’re considering getting, you can find the listed ones via the CDC (by vaccine) or via Johns Hopkins’s Institute for Vaccine Safety (by ingredient).

Some of these vaccine ingredients are derived from genetically engineered crops that have been grown to be glyphosate resistant or “glyphosate-tolerant.”

Glyphosate is used to grow glyphosate-resistant crops. It is used as an herbicide to kill weeds that are not resistant to it. And it is often sprayed on these crops as a desiccant, to hasten the drying process and synchronize the harvest.

The enthusiastic and widespread use of this herbicide results in crops that are laden with glyphosate.

According to one 2018 scientific review: “The process of preharvest crop desiccation, for example, involves the deliberate spraying of glyphosate sensitive crops with the chemical to speed cessation of growth and prepare the crop for harvest in a more controlled manner—a process that often leaves glyphosate residue on the desiccated crops” [my emphasis].

Glyphosate-laden crops lead to glyphosate-laden crop derivatives.

It’s reasonable to suspect that the genetically engineered corn, soy, sugar, and wheat plants—and the products derived from them—contain glyphosate.

So, vaccine ingredients made from corn, soy, sugar, or wheat may be one way glyphosate is getting into vaccines.

Vaccine ingredients made from or grown on corn, soy, or sugar plants include:

fructose

phosphatidylcholine

sucrose

yeast protein

The other way glyphosate may be getting into vaccines is via the animal products in the vaccines.

Indeed, we find measurable amounts of glyphosate in animals themselves. These animals ingest the glyphosate via their feed.

Animal-derived glyphosate-contaminated vaccine ingredients include:

bovine calf serum

bovine serum albumin

chicken protein

egg protein

hydrolyzed casein

hydrolyzed gelatin

hydrolyzed porcine gelatin

polygeline (processed bovine gelatin)

As an interesting aside, in the United Kingdom, there are 3 vaccines that contain porcine gelatin:

1. Fluenz® Tetra®, a nasal spray vaccine for children to help protect them against the flu

2. MMR VaxPro®, a vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella

3. Zostavax®, a vaccine for older adults against shingles

But it’s only parts per billion, so what?

As Theo Colborn and co-authors explore in their book, Our Stolen Future, chemicals that disrupt human hormones can be detrimental to human health in miniscule quantities.

Infinitesimally small amounts of endocrine-disrupting chemicals can affect human fertility and fetal development. Imagine a drop of gin in a train of tank cars full of tonic water.

We also know from a 2015 comprehensive review conducted by French scientists that glyphosate herbicides can be toxic below regulatory safety limits.

These scientists reiterated that glyphosate-based herbicides cause fetal anomalies, encourage the growth of cancerous tumors, and harm the liver and the kidneys, even when the exposure is in the range of the so-called “acceptable daily intake.”

Just as with aluminum and mercury, injected glyphosate is much more toxic than ingested glyphosate, due to the natural barriers in the gastrointestinal tract.

Injecting chemicals directly into the bloodstream bypasses the process of digestion and the intestines’ natural barriers, which protect the body from harmful substances.

Toxicologists have found that injecting chemicals, including illicit drugs, results in greater absorption, potency, and potential toxicity.

At the same time, the safety of injecting glyphosate into newborn humans—in any amount—has never been established.

Glyphosate is an herbicide that harms human health. It’s unacceptable for glyphosate to be present, in any amount, in any vaccines.

The FDA has known about the presence of glyphosate in vaccines since 2016.

It’s time our regulatory agencies stop protecting big business and start protecting small humans.

About the author: Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. Her articles have been published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine. A former Fulbright fellow, Dr. Margulis has taught post-colonial literature to non-traditional students in inner-city Atlanta; worked on the literacy component of a child survival campaign in Niger, West Africa; and appeared live on prime-time television in Paris, France, to champion an end to child servitude.