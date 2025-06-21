Vibrant Life

BearCub777
2d

I haven't seen her since 1999. But I burst out crying when I read this. To all who were close to her and loved her, my deepest condolences. In 1999 I had just had my second baby, and my first son had had a severe vaccine reaction. I was doctor-less because my pediatrician had "fired" me when I refused to give my son any more vaccines or any to my newborn unless I got a ton more information, which they weren't willing to give. I found Janet Levatin. Her straightforward, gentle care of my young family saved me from postpartum depression and feeling utterly cast out of any support, having no relatives near me and now being unwelcome in most medical offices that dealt with young children. May she rest in peace and may all who loved her find deep comfort in her memory.

Diane Perlman, PhD
2d

Sorry for your loss. May her memory be for a blessing.

