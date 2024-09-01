My colleague and friend (and, full disclosure, much-loved former client), Emma Tekstra, is a trained mathematician.

An actuary, in fact.

In case you’re like me and you’re not sure you remember what an actuary is:

An actuary is someone who uses statistics, financial theory, and mathematics in general to calculate the risk of potential events.

Actuaries help clients minimize risks based on these analyses.

So you know she’s whip smart.

Emma’s also funny and quirky and reliant on her faith.

She describes in the book how she was born into an Orthodox Jewish family in Leeds, England and is now an evangelical Christian.

A lively and fun person, uses analyzes the mathematical trajectory of life’s curve balls to change her thinking and find a better, healthier, and more meaningful way of keeping herself and her sons healthy.

For much of her career, Tekstra has been using her expertise as a global corporate health consultant to help companies and individuals understand ways to create true health and wellbeing.

And now she’s written a book about health that’s as smart and irreverent and playful and serious as she is.

All at the same time.

The book is called How to Be a Healthy Human: What Your Doctor Doesn’t Know About Health and Longevity.

Share

The publisher, our good friends at Skyhorse Publishing, explain that the book teaches readers the truth about the healthcare industry, how little our genes influence our health, the real impact of lifestyle and daily toxin exposure, and how to shift the paradigm.

As they mention, trust in the medical profession is at an all-time low. (And, I would add, in the government regulatory agencies that are supposed to help keep us safe and healthy.)

At the same time, the healthcare industry is worth trillions. The industry itself appears to be enjoying exponential growth, but people in general—and in America in particular— seem to be getting sicker.

Many of us, including many young people, are suffering from chronic illnesses, unwanted weight gain, cardiovascular complications, cancer, and mental health problems.

And so are our children.

We need to shift our thinking and learn to make choices that benefit our bodies, not just line the pockets of Big pHARMa’s fat cats.

Enter Emma Tekstra and her aforementioned book How to Be a Healthy Human.

Tekstra’s book is for anyone who uses the healthcare system, feels disillusioned, and wonders if maybe, just maybe, there’s another way.

A reader named Jeff described the book perfectly in his Amazon review:

“This is a very helpful resource for anybody who wants to approach their health with their critical thinking skills intact. The author steps you through her journey in discovering how to obtain optimal health using some simple principles that anybody can apply. The book is worth the price for the appendix and resources sections alone. Very well researched, and it's a page-turner too—I couldn't put it down.”

You’ll laugh.

You’ll cry.

And no matter how well-versed you already are in the key components of being healthy and aging with grace, you’ll learn something you didn’t know before.

Guaranteed.

Leave a comment

Related articles:

📰 The Front-Page Newspaper Article Canadian Doctors Don’t Want You to Read

🧠 How to End the Autism Epidemic, This Book by J.B. Handley Doesn’t Disappoint

✂️ Cut, Stapled, and Mended: One Mom’s Story of Having a Homebirth VBAC After Two Cesarean Births



About the author:

Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist, sought-after speaker, and book author. Support independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber to Vibrant Life today.