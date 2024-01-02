“Have you met Rick Kirschner?” my friend Adam asked me years ago. “He’s the most outspoken person I know—besides you—and a medical safety advocate. He’s an incredible facilitator, communicator, and life coach. He’s also super smart about money.”
Adam’s eyes looked brighter as he spoke about his colleague. “You need to know him,” Adam added. “Imma introd…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Vibrant Life to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.