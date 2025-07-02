Vibrant Life

KTonCapeCod
1d

I had also thought maybe I should invest in the gadget that turns your toilet into a bidet. I went on a sailing trip and there are no paper products allowed (obviously and for obvious reasons). And it made me think of this for home. I had a patient who switched to this because she had shoulder replacement surgery and couldn't use the former skills of toileting (and her other arm wasn't able to either). It makes you think of things differently for different reasons.

Louana George
1d

Stopped using not only paper towels years ago ( cloth works fine) but also stopped using plastic trash bags as well. I'm liking using shampoo bars and laundry detergent sheets as a giving up plastics part of living

