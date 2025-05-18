Vibrant Life

Sabrina
3d

Last week I randomly ran into a few different people I hadn’t seen in a long time, they all said with exasperation- “I’m SO BUSY” when I asked how they were doing…

I have been battling chronic illness for many years and am no longer physically able to work, I wanted to respond to them with- you are so damn lucky you feel well enough to be busy. Instead, I said with a sympathetic smile “hang in there”. It sent me into a bit of a spiral and depression over my non busy life. I’m normally like Teflon when interacting with people who have no clue how unwell I am, but hearing it from multiple people- got to me. I’m lucky if I can accomplish a few house chores on any given day. At 51, “busy” seems to be the word for my age group. It’s honestly a pretty crappy response to hear from someone you haven’t seen in a long time. You don’t have time to talk to me- I get it.

I hope your message gets through to some people. Take the freaking time to chat for a minute people. You never know what someone is going through. Busy, can suck it.

Zora
3d

A beautiful lesson for all of us, every day...thank you.

