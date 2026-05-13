Vibrant Life

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RP's avatar
RP
1d

“May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”

Nelson Mandela

All day, every day 👆🏻

Best healing wishes Jennifer 💚

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1 reply by Jennifer Margulis
Nancy Wainer's avatar
Nancy Wainer
1d

A long time ago, someone once said to me that hope is for the hopeless. I pondered that on many different occasions and came up with this: I may now and again go sleeveless or maybe even braless; I have often been sleepless ( a home birth midwife's natural state); sometimes feel penniless (which, I know is not the case, I have so much for which to be grateful) and as a vegan, I have no problem going meatless. I am definitely relentless, try not to be tactless, am rarely, if ever, speechless. I WISH I was fearless ( within limits). All this having been said, I will never never never be hopeless: that my daughter will leave the cult she has been in for 25 years, that the plaque in my husband's brain causing the dementia will evaporate; that I will bump into an old love someday when I least expect to ( of course, on a day when I have carefully applioed just the right amount of makeup and my hair looks fabulous) and that the chocolate I just ate (dark, yes) wont put even an ounce on me - it goes on...!!!

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