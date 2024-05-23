Vibrant Life

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
COVID Nonsense Helped Raise Awareness of the Vaccine Industry’s Real Agenda
Spoiler: they don't care about your health and they never have, not really
  
Jennifer Margulis
36
Do Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Steroids Cause More Pain Than They Relieve?
Why the drugs you're taking may be hurting you, and what to take instead
  
Jennifer Margulis
21
People Were Bribed to Take COVID-19 Vaccines
Incentivized, coerced, and bullied into getting them, that's how we know they worked great!
  
Jennifer Margulis
129
Are Moms the New Margarine?
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Cancel Culture rears its ugly head
  
Jennifer Margulis
8
The FDA’s New Witch-Hunt
Now they're all-but-banning these trusted medicines
  
Jennifer Margulis
64
New York Times Reports on Vaccine Injury
Is the mainstream tide starting to turn?
  
Jennifer Margulis
67

April 2024

Interview with Jennifer Margulis
On Babies, Vaccination, Freedom, Umbilical Cords and more.
Published on Lies are Unbekoming  
People Still Wearing Masks, Even as Doctors Raise Concerns
Carbon dioxide harms the developing brain, neurosurgeon says
  
Jennifer Margulis
46
A Solution to the Dog Shit Conundrum?
Even if you don't have a 4-legged friend, I'm curious to hear your thoughts
  
Jennifer Margulis
23
The CDC’s Gone Barmy
Try to figure out the CDC’s “catch-up” childhood immunization schedule. I double dare you. Even if you have a Ph.D. in immunology, you may not be able…
  
Jennifer Margulis
50
Pregnant Mamas Need to Avoid Prenatal Ultrasounds
Here are 5 reasons why…
  
Jennifer Margulis
91
The Most Inappropriate Joke I’ve Ever Made
I actually said this to my oculoplastic surgeon
  
Jennifer Margulis
28
© 2024 Jennifer Margulis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture