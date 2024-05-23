Vibrant Life
COVID Nonsense Helped Raise Awareness of the Vaccine Industry’s Real Agenda
Spoiler: they don't care about your health and they never have, not really
May 23
•
Jennifer Margulis
161
Do Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Steroids Cause More Pain Than They Relieve?
Why the drugs you're taking may be hurting you, and what to take instead
May 20
•
Jennifer Margulis
33
People Were Bribed to Take COVID-19 Vaccines
Incentivized, coerced, and bullied into getting them, that's how we know they worked great!
May 16
•
Jennifer Margulis
78
Are Moms the New Margarine?
Just in time for Mother’s Day, Cancel Culture rears its ugly head
May 12
•
Jennifer Margulis
35
The FDA’s New Witch-Hunt
Now they're all-but-banning these trusted medicines
May 8
•
Jennifer Margulis
63
New York Times Reports on Vaccine Injury
Is the mainstream tide starting to turn?
May 6
•
Jennifer Margulis
67
April 2024
Interview with Jennifer Margulis
On Babies, Vaccination, Freedom, Umbilical Cords and more.
Published on Lies are Unbekoming
•
Apr 29
People Still Wearing Masks, Even as Doctors Raise Concerns
Carbon dioxide harms the developing brain, neurosurgeon says
Apr 26
•
Jennifer Margulis
109
A Solution to the Dog Shit Conundrum?
Even if you don't have a 4-legged friend, I'm curious to hear your thoughts
Apr 22
•
Jennifer Margulis
29
The CDC’s Gone Barmy
Try to figure out the CDC’s “catch-up” childhood immunization schedule. I double dare you. Even if you have a Ph.D. in immunology, you may not be able…
Apr 16
•
Jennifer Margulis
93
Pregnant Mamas Need to Avoid Prenatal Ultrasounds
Here are 5 reasons why…
Apr 15
•
Jennifer Margulis
100
The Most Inappropriate Joke I’ve Ever Made
I actually said this to my oculoplastic surgeon
Apr 8
•
Jennifer Margulis
29
